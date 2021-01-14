Kiel coach Werner: "Once in a lifetime"

Holstein Kiel created a DFB-Pokal sensation on Wednesday night. The second-tier side beat title holders and treble winners FC Bayern München 6-5 on penalties after a 2-2 draw and booked their place in the last 16. Kiel’s head coach Ole Werner spoke to DFB.de about what made the win possible and about the post-game euphoria in Kiel.

Question: Mr Werner, talk us through the game from your perspective?

Ole Werner: I think everyone in Kiel will be glad they stayed up late for this one. For us it was obviously an extraordinary experience, but I think we deserved it. Obviously we had a tough task defensively to start with, but a team like FC Bayern are always going to create chances, that’s unavoidable. It was frustrating that their goal to make it 1-0 was apparently offside, but we responded well, stuck to our plan and we were able to scorer the equaliser from a situation we were well prepared for. In the second half we went behind quickly through an incredible free-kick. Once again, though, we responded well and believed in ourselves until the last second of stoppage time.

Question: What was the key to success?

Werner: I think the key to us winning was that we trusted in our own ability to win this game with a certain style of play and with the corresponding efficiency. At the end of the day, a penalty shootout is always a game of luck, but the fact that all six of our takers converted their penalties reflects the kind of clarity my players had for the whole 120 plus minutes. I think we and everyone connected with the club will be thinking about this game for many years to come. We are very proud of the performance. Something like this probably only happens once in a lifetime.

Question: You get the impression the whole city is going crazy. The cars were honking their horns outside the stadium and the fireworks were going off. Are you already realising what this means to the people of the city?

Werner: (laughs) No, we haven’t fully realised it yet. But you can imagine what it means to them, you can imagine a club like Holstein Kiel don’t experience moments like this very often. As I said: We are very proud. And we are happy we were able to give our fans, who couldn’t be at the game, something to celebrate in front of their TVs, especially in challenging times for us all. This makes us all the more pleased that we were able to improve the mood with an historic result.

Question: One question on Bayern: Watching this team in the Champions League final and then seeing them today, what is the difference?