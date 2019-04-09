Kick-off times for DFB-Pokal semi-final fixtures set

After the DFB-Pokal semi-final matchups were decided this past weekend; we now know which teams will kick off when.

Hamburger SV, the sole remaining team from the second division, will face off against RB Leipzig at home on Tuesday 23 April (20:45 CEST). The following evening will see Bayern München travel to Werder Bremen, with kick-off set for 20:45 CEST.

The final will take place on 25 May in the Olympiastadion in Berlin.