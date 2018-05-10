Khedira wins Coppa Italia with Juventus

Record champions Juventus won the Coppa Italia for a 13th time. The team, including reigning World Cup holder Sami Khedira, won the trophy for the fourth time in a row in a 4-0 rout against AC Milan. It means the Serie A leaders are on course for a fourth consecutive double.

In Rome’s Stadio Olympico, former FC Bayern Munich players Medhi Benatia scored twice and Douglas Costa added a third. An own goal from Milan forward Nikola Kalinic meant the game ended 4-0. Khedira played throughout the cup run while his national team colleague Benedikt Höwedes did not feature.

The Bianconeri have a six point lead over Napoli in the title race with two games to go and a +16 goal difference. Their title defence will be their 34th Scudetto and the seventh in a row.