Khedira and Juventus seal the Serie A title

World champions Sami Khedira and Benedikt Höwedes have helped record-holders Juventus to yet another Serie A title. The penultimate game of the season for the ‘Old Lady’, which ended in a goalless draw with third-placed AS Roma, handed Juve their seventh championship title on the bounce, their 34th of all time. Napoli now trail by an unassailable four-point gap despite a 2-0 victory away at Sampdoria.

Khedira and Höwedes were left on the bench in the Stadio Olimpico. Roma’s Radja Nainggolan saw a second yellow after 68 minutes. Juve could reasonably have begun their celebrations last week with a six-point lead and a 16-goal advantage. Napoli’s chances of ruining the party in Turin were slim at best.

Juventus have now won the double four years in a row and six times in their history. On Tuesday they secured their 13th Coppa Italia with a 4-0 victory in the final against AC Milan.

created by mmc/jw