Kevin Trapp to DFB@Home: “I used to want to be like Oli Kahn”

Due to the current Corona crisis, there’s no football at the minute. The players have been allowed back onto the training ground in small groups so that they can be as prepared as possible for a restart to the league campaign. Among those players is Eintracht Frankfurt goalkeeper Kevin Trapp, who spoke to DFB@Home via Instagram. We collected all the important quotes.

Kevin Trapp on…

…the effects of Coronavirus: Everything has grinder to a halt and it all seems so quiet at the moment. But the most important thing is everyone’s health! Normally it’s the team who gets celebrated, now it’s the many, many people who are helping to bring this crisis to a swift conclusion. We’re all in the small boat now and this has changed the outlook that many people have on life. Everything should go back to normal soon enough, but I think we should try to keep the attitude towards each other that we’ve developed during all this. I hope that we can come away from this stronger than before.

…the donations made by the national team: We all got together fairly early when this all kicked off decided as a team that it would be a great thing to do. We tried to show through those donations that the money is available to those who need it. Thanks to the laptop donations as well, people now have to opportunity to communicate with one another. We don’t want anyone to feel alone during this. I thought it was a really nice thing to do and I assume we won’t be the last ones to do it.

…the postponement of EURO 2020: The postponement was warranted due to the current situation. A EUROs without fans was out of the question because none of us wanted that. I didn’t really think about how a postponement would play out in my life, I was more just hoping that everything would go back to normal soon - that’s the most important thing.

…the national team: I’m now in my fifth year as a part of the national side. The injury I suffered in the Hinrunde did set me back a little but thanks to the postponement, I’ve had the chance to recover and prove myself for another year. We have an excellent goalkeeping quartet in me, Manuel Neuer, Marc-André ter Stegen and Bernd Leno. We all get on really well and we push each other to be at our best. My aim is to be in the EUROs squad in a year’s time.

…goalkeepers in Germany: To have so many goalkeepers in our country is such a great thing. You always have to be at your best when you have such good competition for places. You can never be sure of your place and you have to be constantly pushing yourself in order to prove your ability to the coaching staff. It’s not easy when you have four great goalkeepers like we have, but there’s a healthy competition within the group.

…the best moment of his career to date: To name just one best moment isn’t an easy thing to do for anyone. My Bundesliga debut s definitely amongst my best moment because at the time it came out of the blue. My first international cap against Denmark was also a huge milestone for me. They’re two of the things you work the hardest for in your career so, amongst many other great memories, they’re definitely two that are up there for me.

…his role models: Oli Kahn. He was the captain in Munich and of the national team. I always used to say that I wanted to be like Oli Kahn because he was always such an honourable man and so successful. Iker Casillas was also one of my role models, as well as Manuel Neuer who’s already won everything there is to win in football. They both had careers that you wanted to try and match as a kid, but at the same time I wanted to write my own story.

…role models outside of football: I really like tennis, so Roger Federer has always been someone I’ve looked up to. Dirk Nowitzki also had a fantastic career in the NBA. They both had the type of personality you could really learn from growing up.

…time in quarantine: It was fine for me. I’m really happy to be back training with my teammates now though. Two weeks spent just at home isn’t great for anyone, so it’s really great to be back on the training pitch. Of course we’re all adhering to the strict rules of the health regulations, though.

…training in quarantine: We all received training programs that we had to get on with during the two weeks, and we all got an exercise bike too to keep our fitness up. I also tried to be a little creative with some home workouts too where I’d do many exercises, set myself some challenges and really try to think about what would help me the most.

…training in small groups: I’ve really missed football, so of course I’m really hap to be back training in small groups. At Eintracht we work in groups of three, and we always try to maintain the proper distance so that nothing can happen. I was really happy to see my teammates again too, we always have a lot of fun. Now it’s about preparing ourselves as best we can, even if we don’t know exactly what’s to come.

…communication during the Corona crisis: Because of social distancing, you always find yourself on the phone. My family and I had a really nice Easter celebration over Facetime. My wife is stuck in Paris and she can’t come back yet which isn’t easy. You have organise your time and calling over Facetime really helps, but it’s not the same.

…a typical day in quarantine: I’ve been playing a lot of piano. There are a few songs I’m trying to master: “Una Mattina” and Für Elise, for example. If I can get to half way on those then I’ll be proud of myself.

…his language skills: I speak English, German, French, Portuguese, and some basic Italian. If you can keep up speaking the language it’s so much easier. I learnt most of them during my time in Paris; I started noticing that learning languages came quite naturally to me. Playing piano on the other hand, is a much more difficult challenge for me.

…his current haircut: I wanted to have something different by now, and I’ve tried to do it myself. Unfortunately it went a little differently than I’d hoped but I don’t think it’s too bad.

…his biggest fan: I think that would’ve to be my friends and family - everyone who’s supported me so much up to this point.

