Kevin Trapp returns to Eintracht

created by mmc/dw
Germany international Kevin Trapp has officially rejoined Eintracht Frankfurt. On Wednesday afternoon, the 29-year-old goalkeeper was presented as a new signing, with a contract until 2024.
Trapp played for the Eagles on loan last season, but had initially returned to parent club Paris Saint Germain for pre-season.
Germany international Kevin Trapp has officially rejoined Eintracht Frankfurt. On Wednesday afternoon, the 29-year-old goalkeeper was presented as a new signing, with a contract until 2024.
Trapp played for the Eagles on loan last season, but had initially returned to parent club Paris Saint Germain for pre-season.