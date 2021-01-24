He was part of the BVB side that won the double in 2012

Kevin Grosskreutz announces his retirement

2014 World Cup winner Kevin Großkreutz has called time on his professional career. The 32-year-old announced the news on his social media platforms on Sunday (24/1). “After 15 years, the time has come to say goodbye to professional football,” said Großkreutz on Instagram.

Großkreutz was part of the Borussia Dortmund side that won back-to-back Bundesliga titles under Jürgen Klopp in 2011 and 2012, and also tasted DFB-Pokal success in 2012. He won six caps for Germany and was in Joachim Löw’s squad that won the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, although he didn’t feature in the tournament.

“I would like to return to amateur football”

“All of these great moments were incredible. I’m so proud that I was able to share them with you guys. It wasn’t the perfect career, but everyone makes mistakes. The most important thing is that you accept them,” said Großkreutz.

Großkreutz was under contract at third-tier side KFC Uerdingen until October and he hasn’t ruled out playing amateur football. “I’d like to return to amateur sport and make some new memories with my friends. I can’t wait.”

