Keller: “There’s only one kind of football"

Fritz Keller was unanimously elected as the new DFB president today during the 43rd annual general meeting of the DFB. He discussed his goals and new policies in the subsequent press conference.

Fritz Keller on...

…becoming the 13th president in the DFB’s history: I hadn’t always planned to take over this post. I was very surprised by what had been written about me since I applied for the job. I know that certain things are expected of me and I’m aware of the responsibility I now have. All I can say right now is that I will give everything I can, just as I have in my previous jobs in football. My most emotional moment was when I stood down from my role at Freiburg after 25 years there. I am delighted about the clear vote and about the trust being placed in me by the delegates. This was really important for me. The delegates can be sure that I will continue to keep both my feet on the ground in the future.

…his future: It doesn’t matter how long you do this job for. I want to do it for as long as I can and as long as I can keep my head straight. If that’s no longer the case, I’d like my friends to tell me that and I can move to my motor home finally.

…the unity between amateur and professional football: I said today that there’s only one kind of football. The Kreisliga, the Bundesliga, the Champions League and international football is all the same. If the top is successful then the bottom will be too, and vice-versa.

…women’s football: Recently at the DFL’s member’s meeting I encourage people to start helping out women’s football more. Clubs like Bayern, Wolfsburg and Frankfurt are good examples of what it should be like. Clubs don’t necessarily have to found their own sides, but they help out local sides financially and structurally, so that young girls have a chance to play football if they want to.

…the harmony at the DFB AGM with only a few speeches and unanimous decisions: The mobile trip around the country with Rainer Koch where we visited the state associations was a good experience and taught me a lot.

…the GmbH process: Nobody wants a one-man show anymore. No company or organisation can be successful these days if only person has the final say on things. Wealth dosen’t decide things nowadays, but rather speed. The DFB has all the require preconditions. Football is still the biggest sport in Germany and has the most involvement. The central office will take more responsibility in the future.

…variety in football: I said in my speech that we needed to create a new programme for women. We have a lot of young people working for the DFB. We also want to see more young people and women employed here.

…the planned general stocktake: People will bid for things when they want to buy something new. Then we will find a cheap deal. We will look everywhere. Businessmen need to be capable of this. Finances and decision making processes are vital. This was a condition for me prior to taking this job.

…transparency: There won’t be any negative reports if we are all transparent with each other. I want more and more positive stories about the DFB to be written.

created by mmc/dr