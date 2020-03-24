Keller on postponed Olympics: "The right step"

The International Olympics Committee (IOC) today announced the postponement of this summer’s Olympic Games in Tokyo until 2021. DFB president Fritz Keller and U21s head coach Stefan Kuntz, who will take charge of the Germany team in Tokyo, shared their thoughts on the decision with DFB.de.

DFB president Fritz Keller: "Now we have clarity in a highly-complex question regarding when the Olympic Games will take place. Dr. Thomas Bach and the IOC have taken the responsible decision at this point. Right now the whole of sport should be concerning itself with protecting human lives. This worldwide solidarity, which transcends sport, is a strong and empowering sign in times of crisis. Although I feel very sorry for the many athletes who have worked hard for this summer’s games, including out football team, this was the right step towards protecting the health of all those involved in light of recent developments.”

U 21 head coach Stefan Kuntz: "Postponing the Olympic Games until next year is the right decision given the current circumstances. Now we have, at least with regards to the Olympics, some planning security. We were so excited for this sporting highlight and the new cultural horizons it would bring. Now we have to wait a year longer, hopefully by then there will be a level playing field again for athletes regarding preparation and qualification. For now, we have just one goal: protecting the health of people all over the world. Then we can focus on sport again."

created by dfb/mmc