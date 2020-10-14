Keller congratulates Kroos: “A really special achievement”

Toni Kroos became the 15th Germany player to make 100 appearances for the national side when he played against Switzerland in the Nations League (3-3). DFB president Fritz Keller congratulated the 30-year-old on his achievement.

“Congratulations to Toni Kroos for making his 100th appearance for Germany. He’s now one of only 15 German players to have achieved that landmark. It’s a really special achievement. He hasn’t just earned that because of his consistency at the top level, his hard work and his professionalism, but also because of his characteristics. He’s a role model on and off the pitch, he’s never forgotten where he comes from and he embodies the values of the team. He’s also engaged in charitable work through the Toni Kroos Stiftung. The only thing he’s missing is the European Championship title... (laughs).”

The hundred club (including East Germany (DFV) players):

Lothar Matthäus 150 internationals Miroslav Klose 137 Lukas Podolski 130 Bastian Schweinsteiger 121 Philipp Lahm 113 Jürgen Klinsmann 108 Jürgen Kohler 105 Per Mertesacker 104 Franz Beckenbauer 103 Joachim Streich 102 (DFV) Thomas Häßler 101 Thomas Müller 100 Hans-Jürgen Dörner 100 (DFV) Ulf Kirsten 100 (49 DFV/51 DFB) Toni Kroos 100

