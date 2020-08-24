Keller congratulates FC Bayern: "An extraordinary season with the perfect ending"

FC Bayern München have been crowned as champions of Europe for the sixth time in the club’s history. Germany’s most successful club fought their way to a 1-0 victory in the Champions League final against reigning French champions Paris Saint-Germain. After their triumph on Sunday, Bayern are now celebrating a treble having already won the Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal this season. Fritz Keller, Joachim Löw, Dr. Friedrich Curtius and Oliver Bierhoff all send their messages of congratulations to the new European champions.

DFB president Fritz Keller: My warmest congratulations go to FC Bayern München for their sixth European crown. Hansi Flick and his players have brought an extraordinary season, both on and off the pitch, to the perfect end by completing the treble. After some incredible performances in Lisbon, I never had any doubt that Bayern would go on to win the final. Not only were they convincing on the pitch, but they also showed great mental strength. They showed that they were all in it together, with the players all working hard for one another – they are not just a group of talented individuals. Whilst I am obviously pleased to see a German side win the competition, my heart goes out to Thomas Tuchel, who has worked wonders in Paris, as well as our Germany internationals Thilo Kehrer and Julian Draxler.

DFB general secretary Dr. Friedrich Curtius: I would like to congratulate FC Bayern München for the club’s second treble. Across all of Europe, only FC Barcelona can match that achievement. I am very pleased that a German club has managed to lift the Champions League trophy again, seven years after they last managed to do so. This is a good sign for German football as a whole, especially when you consider that a second German side also reached the semifinals in RB Leipzig. I am especially pleased for Hansi Flick who, after winning the World Cup with the national team six years ago, has now conquered Europe at club level. That is an outstanding achievement.

Germany head coach Joachim Löw: Huge congratulations to FC Bayern for their Champions League triumph, and for the treble that they have now completed – outstanding. FC Bayern have been an excellent ambassador for German football in Europe. I am especially happy for Hansi Flick, his coaching staff, and of course the players – especially the young players who are a part of our national team. This trophy is a huge step in their development and this experience will be vital going forwards. Bayern’s performances have been really impressive all season, not just in the final. They enjoy playing football, and go into matches with commitment to the cause, dedication and self confidence. Above all though, they have the will to win at all costs. What has impressed me most is how Bayern have overcome so many hurdles during this difficult season, and how they made it all look so easy. Yet they are not arrogant, which is partly down to Hansi Flick’s management style. I feel for Thilo Kehrer and Julian Draxler, as well as for Thomas Tuchel, who I really admire as a manger. I know how much it hurts to lose finals like this. We will try to cheer up Thilo and Julian a little when they are with the national team – we have big ambitions as a group.

Oliver Bierhoff, DFB director for national teams and the academy: Congratulations to FC Bayern München for winning the Champions League and the resulting treble. What a huge achievement that is. Bayern never let any doubts creep in as they pursued their goals, which they achieved in an impressive fashion. They play with great quality whilst conducting themselves in the right manner. I am especially happy that they have achieved such success under a German manager, Hansi Flick, and with a strong core of Germany internationals. This is a great sign for the national team and for German football in general. Losing finals will always hurt, but Thomas Tuchel, Thilo Kehrer and Julian Draxler have contributed to an extraordinary season at Paris Saint-Germain. They have made their own mark with one of the world’s best teams.