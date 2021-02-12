Keller congratulates Bayern: "Something unique!"

Bayern Munich have followed up their success in the Champions League, Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal and German and UEFA Supercups by beating Mexican side Tigres UANL 1-0 to lift the Club World Cup. DFB president Fritz Keller, Germany head coach Joachim Löw and DFB director of national teams of Oliver Bierhoff saw fit to congratulate the new world champions on their achievement.

DFB president Fritz Keller: FC Bayern Munich isn’t just a global brand, they are now world champions for the second time. Six titles in one season is something unique in Germany and extremely rare in world football. You can only do that with extraordinary players, a great manager and a real team. My warmest congratulations go to Hansi Flick, his players and all the fans and officials at FC Bayern for the win in the Club World Cup.

Germany head coach Joachim Löw: Congratulations to FC Bayern on their sixth trophy under Hansi Flick, who I am really happy for. I’m happy too for our national team players whose development will benefit a lot from this experience.

Oliver Bierhoff, DFB director of national teams and academies: FC Bayern have achieved something historic and have once again represented German football magnificently on the global stage. That deserves a lot of respect and so I congratulate all those responsible at the club, including Herbert Hainer, Kalle Rummenigge and Oliver Kahn, as well as the whole team under Hansi Flick’s leadership.

