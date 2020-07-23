Keller and Ullrich to conduct DFB-Pokal first-round draw

The DFB-Pokal first-round draw will take place on Sunday, 26th July at 18:30 CEST, with DFB president Fritz Keller and vice-general secretary Heike Ullrich conducting the draw.

With the Coronavirus pandemic leading to several leagues and competitions being put on hold, the list of 64 teams who will take part in this year's DFB-Pokal is still incomplete. Teams who have the chance to qualify via the regional cup competitions will thus be represented by placeholders on Sunday for the time being. The finals of all regional cup competitions are scheduled to take place on 22nd August.

The first round of matches in the 2020/21 DFB-Pokal will take place from 11th to 14th September, a week before the Bundesliga season resumes.