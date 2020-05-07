Keller: "A display of trust, for which we are very thankful"

Green light from the government: chancellor Angela Merkel and heads of the state governments decided that the Bundesliga and 2nd Bundesliga may continue from the second half of May. DFB president Fritz Keller welcomed the decision. Read the reaction to the news on DFB.de

DFB president Fritz Keller: “This decision is a display of trust from health authorities and the government, for which we are very thankful. It’s the first step to getting sport back, which gives you hope that football will return to people’s daily lives, if only via television in their living rooms. We’re convinced that, alongside the loosening of regulations surrounding the top two divisions, this decision should also be valid for the DFB-run competitions, namely the 3 Liga, FLYERALARM Women’s Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal, given that all professional footballers should be treated the same. Also, the hygiene proposal, devised jointly by the DFB and DFL, can be applied to these competitions. Opening open-air sports centres is also a good sign for the amateur game. It presents local clubs with the opportunity to train in smaller groups.”

DFB general secretary Dr Friedrich Curtius: “We’re really grateful to the political decision-makers for accepting the DFB and DFL’s proposal. Our proposal has international appeal, so we’re in contact with UEFA and other national associations. We of course want to share our findings and experiences to our friends abroad. Decision making in sport is also better done on the pitch than at the table.”

DFB director Oliver Bierhoff: “After talking to our international players, who play abroad, I know how much this decision is being followed outside of Germany. German football and the Bundesliga are leading the way here, from which a lot of important information can be gathered with regard to the possible organisation of international matches, which we all would like to see in the second half of the year.”

Germany manager Joachim Löw: “As Germany manager, I’m obviously deleted if my players can get back into a competitive mindset. It’s an important step, because then we’re looking ahead at planning for the national team after the corona crisis.”

