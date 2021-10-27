Settled from the spot: Bochum through to the last 16

Karlsruhe shock Leverkusen

Karlsruhe shock Leverkusen

Karlsruher SC have provided the latest shock of the DFB-Pokal second round, as the second-tier side defeated Bayer Leverkusen of the Bundesliga 2-1. Third-division team SV Waldhof Mannheim fell just short of achieving this, as Union Berlin beat them 3-1 after extra-time. FC St. Pauli won the all-Bundesliga 2 tie against SG Dynamo Dresden 3-2 after extra-time, whilst VfL Bochum and FC Augsburg went all the way to penalties (2-2 a.e.t.), before Bochum won 5-4 in the shootout.

Lucas Cueto scored on the rebound to give Karlsruhe the lead (4’). Bayer Leverkusen tried to find an equaliser in the first-half, but could not break down the solid KSC defence.

Choi sparks Karlsruhe celebrations

Jeremy Frimpong brought Leverkusen level after a clever one-two with Amine Adil on the back of Daniel Gordon’s poor clearance of the B04 corner (51’).

KSC did not let it get to them, however, and took advantage of an error by Leverkusen keeper Lukas Hradecky – Kyoung-Rok Choi intercepted the Finn’s poor pass and turned the ball home (64’). Bayer came back looking for a quick response and had a great chance to equalise through Paulinho, but Marius Gersbeck in the KSC net did enough to deny him (72’), and 16-year-old Iker Bravo also missed a glorious chance for 2-2 (78’).

Awoniyi to the rescue in extra-time

Alexander Rossipal got Mannheim off to the perfect start in the fourth minute as he poked home the rebound, but Kevin Behrens soon got the capital-city side level on the volley (17’).

Mannheim came out sharp in the second half but neither side were able to break the deadlock, and so extra-time was necessary. Taiwo Awoniyi gave his side the lead in the 95th minute before Behrens scored his second to put the game to bed shortly before the end (118’).

Bochum win on penalties

Despite Augsburg making the better start, Milos Pantovic gave Bochum the lead from a 12th-minute corner-kick move.

Pantovic then doubled his tally for the night shortly after half-time (53’), but FCA came straight back through Reece Oxford’s header (56’) and then Ruben Vargas (58’) to level the tie. Bochum keeper Manuel Riemann scored the decisive penalty in the shootout.

Buchtmann secures St. Pauli’s last-16 spot

FC St. Pauli came flying out of the traps in the second half and took the lead through Maximilian Dittigen (49’) before the game went goal-crazy: Christian Daferner scored a remarkable volley to make it 1-1 (66’), before St. Pauli regained the lead in the 72nd minute from a set-piece. Just two minutes later, however, Jakov Medic turned the ball into his own net and the tie was all square.

In extra-time, Christopher Buchtmann turned the ball home from close-range in the 101st minute and that was how the game ended, St. Pauli are heading through to the next round.

created by mmc/bw