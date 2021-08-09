Karlsruhe, Ingolstadt and Gladbach advance, TSG through after extra-time

Karlsruher SC and FC Ingolstadt are through to the next round of the DFB-Pokal. Second-tier KSC easily saw off Regionalliga side Sportfreunde Lotte, winning 4-1. Ingolstadt got the better of their fellow Bundesliga 2 opponents Erzgebirge Aue, advancing on the back of a 2-1 win. TSG Hoffenheim needed extra time to get past third-tier Viktoria Köln, as Andrej Kramaric netted a brace to see his side through (3-2). Borussia Mönchengladbach earned a hard-fought win against 1. FC Kaiserslautern in the late kick-off (1-0).

KSC overpower Lotte

Sportfreunde Lotte served for surprise in their most recent cup campaign in 2016/17, knocking out two Bundesliga opponents and one second-division side on their way to reaching the quarterfinals. This time around, however, there was to be no repeat of their sensational run. Lotte managed to keep KSC at bay for much of the first half, before conceding the opener in the 44th minute. Goals from Hofmann (50’) and Kaufmann (58’) put Karlsruhe on course for victory, with Lotte getting one back through their captain, Timo Brauer (73’).

Ingolstadt get the better of Aue

Ingolstadt opened the scoring early against fellow Bundesliga 2 side Erzgebirge Aue, as Filip Bilbija bundled in a pass at the far post in the seventh minute. Aue needed until the 68th minute to score their first competitive goal of the season, as Ben Zolinski equalised from inside the area. Fatih Kaya then netted the game-winning goal for Ingolstadt (79’).

TSG survive extra-time in Cologne

TSG Hoffenheim narrowly avoided a first-round upset against Viktoria Köln, winning 3-2 (a.e.t.). Andrej Kramaric opened the scoring from the spot (28'), but Viktoria's Simon Handle managed to net the equaliser just minutes later (33'). The match headed to extra-time, with Munas Dabbur restoring TSG's advantage (94'). Christoph Greger then headed home another equaliser for the third-tier side (102'), who were ultimately beaten by a second Kramaric strike in the 108th minute.

Stindl’s early goal is enough

Gladbach captain Lars Stindl opened the scoring early on, heading home his side’s first chance of the game (11’). Kaiserslautern put up a good fight against their Bundesliga opponents, with the two clubs boasting the history of nine Bundesliga titles and five cup trophies between them. Patrick Herrmann hit the post late in the first half (44’), with goalkeeper Yann Sommer making some big stops for his side. The second half developed into a cagey affair, as Kaiserslautern pushed to equalise. Gladbach stood strong, however, and advanced to the next round with a 1-0 win.

