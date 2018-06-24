Kane scores hat-trick in emphatic England win

England celebrated their biggest ever win at a World Cup this afternoon as they beat Panama 6-1 in Russia. The Three Lions now have identical records to Belgium and both have qualified for the last 16 before they play one another in Kaliningrad on Thursday.

Captain Harry Kane scored a hat-trick, John Stones scored a brace and Jesse Lingard scored the goals in England’s win. Kane now has five goals and leads the race for the Golden Boot. Felipe Baloy scored a late goal which was Panama’s first ever goal at a World Cup.

“It was fantastic! Everyone played well but you also saw everyone was having fun. I’m very happy,” said Kane, before adding: “We now have to focus on a big game against Belgium.”