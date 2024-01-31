Kaiserslautern victorious in Berlin

1. FC Kaiserslautern got the better of Hertha BSC in an all second-division clash in the quarter-finals of the DFB-Pokal. The visitors won 3-1 in Berlin to reach the semi-finals for the first time since 2014.

Defender Jan Elvedi put Kaiserslautern ahead after just five minutes and then Richmond Tachie doubled the away side’s lead just before half time (38’). The introduction of Fabian Reese sparked an improvement by Hertha in the second half, however they conceded again after a misplaced pass by another substitute Andreas Bouchalakis. Filip Kaloc took full advantage to effectively book FCK’s place in the final four. Reese did at least get a consolation goal for Hertha in injury time, however it was all too little, too late for the Berliners.

Kaiserslautern join fellow Bundesliga 2 side Fortuna Düsseldorf in the semi-finals. The other two quarter-finals will be played next week: Bayer Leverkusen host VfB Stuttgart and Borussia Mönchengladbach travel to third-division 1. FC Saarbrücken on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively.