Kaiserslautern stun Köln to make the last 16

The second round of the DFB-Pokal saw second-division side 1. FC Kaiserslautern upset their Bundesliga opponents 1. FC Köln with a 3-2 win at the Betzenberg. Elsewhere, Hamburger SV just about saw off third-tier Arminia Bielefeld with a 4-3 penalty shootout victory (1-1 a.e.t.), Borussia Mönchengladbach comfortably beat fellow top-flight side 1. FC Heidenheim 3-1, and Fortuna Düsseldorf completed a rollercoaster comeback after trailing 2-0 to 3. Liga outfit SpVgg Unterhaching, eventually winning 6-3 in extra time.

Köln’s struggles continue

Despite starting stronger, the visitors from Cologne were behind just 19 minutes into their visit to the Fritz-Walter-Stadion after Richmond Tachie made the most of Marlon Ritter’s well-timed through ball. Steffen Baumgart’s side, who have just one win from nine Bundesliga games, were struggling to get in behind against a disciplined Kaiserslautern defence, and their problems increased shortly after the break when Kenny Redondo added to the hosts’ lead (47’).

Ritter went from provider to goalscorer in the 65th minute, making it 3-0 with a brilliantly struck free-kick. Köln finally got a foothold in the game when Jan Thielmann flicked home a Florian Kainz set-piece (71’), and that sparked a fightback from the Billy Goats. Ten minutes later, Mark Uth headed in Benno Schmitz’s cross to bring them back within a goal and make for a nervy ending for Kaiserslautern. However, a red card for Kainz stunted the away side’s momentum and the eleven men were able to see out their 3-2 victory.

Dramatic shootout in Bielefeld

The first chance at Bielefeld’s Schüco-Arena went to the visitors from Hamburg, but a fine save from Jonas Kersken denied Levin Öztunali the opener (6’). Instead, it came at the other end five minutes later. Nassim Boujellab’s long-range effort was pushed onto the post by HSV goalkeeper Matheo Raab, and the rebound was stuck away by Nicklas Shipnoski (11’). The away side were pushing for an equaliser as the first half drew to a close, but Kersken produced another good save to keep out Immanuel Pherai (38’).

The Bielefeld back-line and goalkeeper continued to be tested by the visitors after the change of ends, and Miro Muheim was the latest Hamburg player to be frustrated by Kersken after 65 minutes. HSV head coach Tim Walter brought on Bakery Jatta in the 75th minute to add fresh impetus to his attack, and the substitute struck only two minutes later to make it 1-1 and force extra time. With nothing to separate the sides in the additional 30 minutes, a shootout was required. Fabian Klos blasted Bielefeld’s first spot-kick over the bar, but parity was restored when Kersken saved from Elijah Krahn. However, after Moritz Heyer had put HSV 4-3 ahead with their fifth penalty, Marius Wörl was denied by Raab and the 2. Bundesliga club progressed.

Ten-minute brace for Jordan

Just three days after their meeting in the Bundesliga, which Mönchengladbach won 2-1, Heidenheim were back at Borussia-Park for a second-round cup tie, and it couldn’t have started much worse for them. Jordan Siebatcheu’s quickfire double (3’, 9’) put the Foals in command early on, meaning they could afford to sit back. Heidenheim failed to convert their possession into meaningful chances though, while Borussia added a third goal before the break when Robin Hack headed home Luca Netz’s cross (44’).

Gerardo Seoane set up his side well for the second half as they looked to see out their 3-0 lead, also having the occasional chance on the break. The visitors did eventually get a goal back through Adrian Beck’s header (78’), although it never looked like sparking a late comeback from Heidenheim.

Düsseldorf fight back in thriller

Second-tier Fortuna Düsseldorf struggled to create chances in the opening stages against a determined Unterhaching side, and the underdogs got their reward for strong first-half performance, with Patrick Hobsch firing them to a 1-0 lead at the break (34’). A major upset looked to be on the cards when Hobsch was then fouled in the box after 55 minutes and picked himself up to make it 2-0 to the 3. Liga side from the penalty spot. The goal was a wake-up call for Fortuna though, and they struck twice in a matter of minutes to level things up. First it was Felix Klaus who finished after being found by Isak Johannesson (65’), before they switched roles for the equaliser (66’).

The drama continued to unfold from there as Haching regained the lead in the 71st minute thanks to Simon Skarlatidis’ excellent strike from 20 yards. That goal was cancelled out too though, as Johannesson bagged his brace (79’) to send the game to extra time, where favourites Düsseldorf started to justify their role against the tiring hosts. Johannesson completed his hat-trick in the 107th minute, handing Fortuna the lead in the tie for the first time. From there on, it was a one-sided affair. Christos Tzolis made it 5-3 with a great solo effort (114’), before Dennis Jastrzembski wrapped things up with the away side’s sixth goal (117’).

