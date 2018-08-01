Kaiserslautern hoping to overcome their bogey team

Champions League participants TSG 1899 Hoffenheim will travel to recently relegated third-division side 1.FC Kaiserslautern in the first round of the DFB Pokal. For the first time since the beginning of the Bundesliga, Kaiserslautern are now playing in the third tier of German football. 100 kilometres separate the two sides, but there is also a huge financial gap between the two teams. Kaiserslautern Sporting director Martin Bader said: “The main thing is that we have a home game.” Hoffenheim fans are also excited over the trip to the Betzenberg, having already organised a special train for supporters to Kaiserslautern.

The “Red Devils” however, have bad memories against Hoffenheim, having never beaten them in eight competitive matches. The worst memories came in the 2013 Bundesliga relegation play-offs, when Hoffenheim won 2-1 in Kaiserslautern and 3-1 in Sinsheim to ensure their survival in the Bundesliga. Kaiserslautern are therefore hoping for a debut victory against Hoffenheim, but are fully aware of how difficult it will be. Bader stated: “Hoffenheim are a very good team and have played very well in recent times.”