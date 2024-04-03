Kaiserslautern end Saarbrücken’s run

Second-division side 1. FC Kaiserslautern have reached their eighth DFB-Pokal final. The 1990 and 1996 winners ran out 2-0 winners against third-division side 1. FC Saarbrücken at the Ludwigsparkstadion in their twelfth semi-final. Marlon Ritter put his side ahead in the 53rd minute with his header, with Almamy Touré adding a second in the 75th minute.

The two local rivals needed a few minutes to get up to speed in the opening stages of the game. The hosts took control of the game, whilst Kaiserslautern sat deep in their own half. There was confusion inside Kaiserslautern’s box for the first time in the 28th minute, whilst Saarbrücken’s goalkeeper Tim Schreiber looked uncertain when dealing with a cross shortly afterwards (35’). However, the fans were made to wait for a shot on goal.

The first attempt on target came in the 36th minute as a long-range effort from Amine Naifi was dealt with by FCK’s goalkeeper Robin Himmelmann. The hosts went seriously close shortly before the break when Kai Brünker put a free header wide from a free kick from Marcel Gaus (42’).

Ritter shocks Ludwigspark

Both teams upped their attacking efforts at the start of the second half. Kaiserslautern continued to push forwards, whilst Saarbrücken increasingly looked to make use of crosses and long throws. However, it was Kaiserslautern who struck first as Ritter’s header snuck through Schreiber’s legs.

Kaiserslautern continued to push forwards, with Filip Kaloc’s effort from distance going narrowly wide of the left post (56’). Nevertheless, Saarbrücken continued to apply pressure. Brünker was unable to turn home Marcel Gaus’ ball into the box with his back heel, whilst Luca Kerber was denied by a crucial block (58’).

Touré doubles FCK’s lead

The game now went back and forth: FCS bombarded Kaiserslautern’s penalty area, whilst the visitors looked to hit on the break. Touré doubled his side’s lead with a header from a free kick following one of these counterattacks.

The hosts didn’t give up and had a big chance to halve the deficit through Brünker, but the striker put the ball over the bar from close range (80’). Kaiserslautern also continued to look for a third goal, with Filip Stojilkovic forcing Schreiber into a brilliant save (82’). Following that, Kaiserslautern held onto their lead until the full-time whistle.