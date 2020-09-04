Kai Havertz signs for Chelsea

created by mmc/dr
Germany international Kai Havertz has completed his transfer to Chelsea from Bayer Leverkusen. The 21-year-old midfielder left the Germany camp on Friday morning to complete his medical with the 2012 Champions League winners.
Havertz will have two familiar faces in London. National team colleagues Antonio Rüdiger and Timo Werner are both at Chelsea, with the latter having moved from RB Leipzig in July.
