Kai Havertz leaves the national team camp

Kai Havertz departed the national team's camp on Friday ahead of his upcoming transfer to England.

Oliver Bierhoff, director of the national team and academy, commented: "The future belongs to Kai, both at a club level and with the national team. Obviously we'd have preferred it if he was able to concentrate fully on the start of the international campaign, but we're aware of the importance of the move for both Bayer 04 Leverkusen and Kai, so we want to deal with it responsibly. At the same time, it's an honour and a big compliment for German football when young German players are in demand by top international clubs. The national team can also benefit from the experience these players gain abroad - both in terms of sport and personal development. We've been in constant communication with Rudi Völler in order to find a good solution together".