“At first I didn’t know what to do” – Druschky on his winning goal

Kai Druschky: “Back at work for 8am”

BSG Chemie Leipzig is a club from Saxony steeped in history and currently playing fifth division football in the NOFV-Oberliga. In the first round of the DFB-Pokal, Chemie Leipzig came back from a half-time deficit to beat 2. Bundesliga side SSV Jahn Regensburg. The man who scored the winner? Kai Druschky. In one blow Druschky took the score to 2-1 and ensured his side’s safe passage into the second round of what is the club’s first ever DFB-Pokal appearance. The 25-year-old’s stunning stoppage-time goal from distance added to substitute Philipp Wendt’s earlier equaliser, thereby clinching a dramatic shock win. DFB.de talks to Kai Druschky about his winning goal, the reaction and his preferred second-round opponent.

DFB.de: Kai, has the game against SSV Jahn Regensburg sunk in yet?

Kai Druschky: Not yet. It will take some time before we can fully comprehend what we have achieved. SSV Jahn Regensburg probably didn’t play their best, but our passion and commitment meant we surpassed ourselves.

DFB.de: What did you make of the goals?

Druschky: We scored the equaliser on the counter; I was on the ball for part of it. Philipp Wendt took my through ball perfectly and stayed cool in front of goal. For my goal I got the ball on my left foot, but it had some height which meant I could hit it well from distance. I scored the goal with my weaker right foot.

DFB.de: What were your first thoughts after the ball hit the back of the net?

Druschky: Sheer joy. At first I didn’t know what to do. I just started running and knew that my teammates would follow.

DFB.de: When did you realise that you could pull off a shock win?

Druschky: Before the game, after we had warmed up, we sat down and knew we had a chance. We can play well. Lots of our players have been in the youth set-up of some big clubs. The only difference between our league and the 2. Bundesliga is tempo and quick decision-making.

DFB.de: What happened after the final whistle?

Druschky: It was crazy. Some fans ran onto the field celebrating. Grown-ups were crying with joy. It’s such a good feeling to be part of such a shock win.

DFB.de: How was the after-party?

Druschky: After the game we watched the highlights in the changing room and then we went and sat with the fans. We didn’t have a big party since none of us are professional players. The next day I had to be at work for 8; I work as an estate agent. My boss did let me have the afternoon off the though.

DFB.de: Do you have a particular opponent that you would like to face in the second round?

Druschky: I would like to play against my home club 1. FC Union Berlin. I played for their U14 and U23 teams so a game against them would be something special.

DFB.de: BSG have made a good start to the season, picking up six points already. Is promotion into the Regionalliga Nordost the target?

Druschky: Definitely, that’s something we decided from the outset. We were unlucky to be relegated to the Oberliga. We went down since two sides from the north east, Chemnitzer FC and Rot-Weiß Erfurt, made it into the 3. Liga. We have to keep a cool head all season. The teams in this league are very defensive. In order to score goals we need to be patient and find the gaps. We have the quality to score a goal at anytime.

DFB.de: Before you moved to Leipzig you were playing in the Italian fourth division with Trastevere Calcio. What did you make of your time there?

Druschky: Whilst I was there I realised that, at this point in time, professional football isn’t the career path for me. I had a nice time over there though. I learnt a new language and got to know another footballing culture.

