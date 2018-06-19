Kagawa and Osako help Japan to 2-1 win against Colombia

The Japan national team got off to a flyer in their 2018 World Cup campaign. In the first game of Group H, Japan won 2-1 against Colombia. The winning goal came courtesy of former Köln and soon to be Bremen forward Yuya Osako in the 73rd minute.

It wasn’t long before we had the first goal of the game. In the third minute, Colombia’s Carlos Sanchez blocked a goal-bound Shinji Kagawa strike with his arm and was subsequently sent off as Japan were awarded a penalty. It was the second fastest sending off in World Cup history. Shinji Kagawa stepped up and slotted home from the penalty spot.

Quintero levels with a free-kick before Osako gets winner

Colombia quickly found a way back into the game, despite being down to 10 men. Juan Quintero levelled with a clever free-kick which rolled under the wall. In the second half, the game was very even but Japan were able to turn it in their favour as Osako headed home.

Japan are next in action on Sunday against Senegal. On the same day, Colombia will face Poland.