Julian Nagelsmann: “We want to be more dominant in the game"

Julian Nagelsmann on...

...the team news: Marc-André ter Stegen will miss both games. He has acute back pain and will return to Barcelona tomorrow. It doesn’t make sense for him to be here because he can’t train or play. I spoke to him at 16:30. We’ll sit down tomorrow after training and make a decision on the goalkeeping position for tomorrow and Tuesday.

...the defence: We want to have good stability. There are moments when we want to give the opponents less room. We want to defend high, but also leave less space in behind our defence. Looking forward to the EUROs, a good defence is important. We want to be more dominant in the game to reduce the time we have to defend for.

...Florian Wirtz: I especially value his creativity and his courage on the ball. He’s very hardworking and runs a lot of kilometres. He feels extremely at home at Leverkusen and he’s even more humble here with his national team, but he doesn’t have to be. We need these street footballers, like him or Jamal Musiala, who just radiate goal threat.

...the right flank: We’re looking for our best eleven for the EUROs in the summer. Benjamin Henrichs is back, and he’ll start tomorrow if everything goes well. He has good defensive stability, but also the required courage to get forward.

...Ilkay Gündogan: Of course it’s a special game for him, but he’s looking forward to it. His family and parents live in Turkey. He senses a responsibility to have a good game.

...a player’s decision on which national team to represent: You can’t get involved with a player about this. It’s a very personal decision, which you can’t judge as an outsider.

...the opponent: They’re a very good footballing team who don’t want to play themselves to death with beautiful football, but instead have a certain directness. I’m assuming that they’ll press us high tomorrow and bring emotion onto the pitch. They’ll be an opponent who play openly and courageously.

Leroy Sané on...

...the atmosphere: It’ll be quite loud tomorrow. I’ve found that out in Istanbul and Munich against Galatasaray and I’m excited, because it’ll be a good atmosphere.

...the reasons for his form: I had a good pre-season and started the campaign really well. I played myself into a flow and am trying everything to keep it going. It’s fun to be at the club and the national team at the moment. There isn’t a particular reason – I aim high and try to keep myself motivated.

...his leadership aspirations and role: I like to take responsibility on the pitch. I really like the position I’m playing. Julian [Nagelsmann] knows me and knows what I need. He gives me freedom to my game.

