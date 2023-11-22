Julian Nagelsmann: “We have to become much more dynamic”

Julian Nagelsmann: We can’t let ourselves fall into a victim role. We have to accept that we’ve got a hell of a lot of work to do in every position. Nothing is going to be easy until the summer. The only way forward is to work very hard and demonstrate so-called German virtues. We don’t just want to play attractive football; we want to scrap for wins. We’re not going to become defending monsters by the summer. We have to minimise the amount of time that we spend defending. The team has a gift for playing beautiful football. But we have to become much more dynamic in possession. We’ve got a good group and when it comes down to it, we’re lone fighters. There are lots of good signs, but we can’t make it happen on the pitch at the moment. We are not brimming with self-confidence and that has to change.

Ilkay Gündogan: We’re at fault for the loss and the red card sums everything up well – the frustration and our disappointment with ourselves. We made it far too easy for Austria to create chances. You’ve got to admit that the defence isn’t the only problem. Instead of bringing positive energy, we did the opposite by getting into tackles too late and losing the ball. And that’s how we let the Austrians dominate the game. Now, we’ve just got to live with the results of the past two games. But everyone has to work out what they can do to play as well as they can from now.

Benjamin Henrichs: I’m really annoyed and frustrated. We haven’t been able to perform against neither Turkey nor Austria. We didn’t play well and weren’t up to standard. On the whole, we were lacking in lots of aspects of our game. It wasn’t good today; we made too many mistakes and gave the ball away too much. That was just plain bad. Our performance wasn’t good enough. Now, we’ve got four months to prove ourselves as a team and get results in March.

Mats Hummels: We deserved to lose. Austria were the better team. They were very aggressive and got the better of us. We only started properly fighting for the game after the red card. There are a lot of lessons that we can take from the game. We have to take a good look at ourselves as a team. At the moment, we’re not good enough to beat the top sides. We didn't really put up much of a fight until the red card and then it’s was tough to get back into the game with ten men. It takes a while before we are able to put our plan into action. We’ve still got time next year to work on things and implement them in matches. I think that the team can go far. Today wasn’t good, but you can see what’s missing. It could still be a very good tournament for us.