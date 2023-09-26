Julian Nagelsmann confirmed as new Germany head coach

Julian Nagelsmann is the new head coach of the Germany men’s national team and will be in charge for next summer’s European Championship. The 36-year-old put pen to paper on a contract running until 31st July 2024 at the DFB-Campus in Frankfurt today. At a general meeting, the supervisory board of the DFB GmbH & Co. KG unanimously accepted the proposal from DFB president Bernd Neuendorf and sporting director Rudi Völler to select Nagelsmann as the 12th head coach in the association’s history.

Nagelsmann will be the successor to Hansi Flick, who was relieved of his coaching duties on 10th September. Two days later, Rudi Völler, alongside DFB coaches Hannes Wolf and Sandro Wagner, oversaw a 2-1 friendly win in Dortmund against World Cup runners-up, France.

Wagner will remain on board as one of Nagelsmann’s assistants, along with Benjamin Glück. The latter was part of Nagelsmann’s coaching staff at TSG Hoffenheim, RB Leipzig and, most recently, FC Bayern München. The duo helped guide Hoffenheim and Leipzig to the Champions League, while also winning the Bundesliga title with Bayern in 2022.

Nagelsmann: "We will become a tight-knit unit"

Julian Nagelsmann: “We are hosting the European Championships. This is something special, and only happens every hundred years or so. Having a strong tournament at home is the priority. I’m very much looking forward to taking up this challenge. The game in Dortmund was just the beginning. We will become a tight-knit unit over the next year.”

Bernd Neuendorf, DFB president, added: “Next year’s European Championship is extremely significant for football in Germany. We are convinced that with Julian Nagelsmann as our head coach, the national team will be able to excite the fans and play a successful tournament. Julian Nagelsmann is an exceptional coach, who is extremely motivated for this new challenge. We will now shift our focus to next summer’s tournament and give Julian Nagelsmann our full support.”

Völler: "Nagelsmann was our ideal candidate for the job"

Rudi Völler, DFB sporting director: “Julian Nagelsmann was our ideal candidate for the job as head coach of the national team right from the start. Not only is he extremely knowledgeable, but he has proven at his previous positions that he can motivate a team and those around them, despite still being quite young for a head coach. You can feel the passion he has for football and it’s catching – the same is true for both his assistants, Benjamin Glück and Sandro Wagner. With his talents and personality, Julian Nagelsmann will be a key part of ensuring that we are able to experience a fantastic European Championship on home soil.”

Nagelsmann’s first games with the side will take place during a US tour during the next international break. They will first face the USA on 14th October (21:00 CEST) in Hartford, Connecticut. Three days later, Germany will take on Gold Cup champions Mexico in Philadelphia (17th October, 02:00 CEST). The team’s final match of 2023 will take place on 21st November against Austria in Vienna (20:45 CET).

