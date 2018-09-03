Jonas Hector withdraws from Germany squad

Germany coach Joachim Löw has agreed with 1. FC Köln’s Jonas Hector that the defender will not travel with the national team for their upcoming matches. The 28-year-old has been suffering with a high workload and this is the main reason why he has been given a break from national duties. Since the World Cup in Russia, Hector has already featured in five league matches in Bundesliga 2 this season, giving him little time to rest.

Hector will recuperate during the international break and train alone this week. He will also miss Köln’s friendly against third-tier SV Wehen Wiesbaden, so that he can be fully fit and recharged for for upcoming league matches and the next international break.