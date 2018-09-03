Jonas Hector withdraws from Germany squad

created by mmc/tj
Germany coach Joachim Löw has agreed with 1. FC Köln’s Jonas Hector that the defender will not travel with the national team for their upcoming matches. The 28-year-old has been suffering with a high workload and this is the main reason why he has been given a break from national duties. Since the World Cup in Russia, Hector has already featured in five league matches in Bundesliga 2 this season, giving him little time to rest.
Hector will recuperate during the international break and train alone this week. He will also miss Köln’s friendly against third-tier SV Wehen Wiesbaden, so that he can be fully fit and recharged for for upcoming league matches and the next international break.
