Jonas Hector ends international career

Jonas Hector has announced his retirement from international football due to personal reasons. The 30-year-old shared his decision during a private talk with head coach Joachim Löw in September, as well as with his club.

“I have a lot of respect for Jonas Hector’s decision,” said Oliver Bierhoff, director of national teams and the DFB academy. “In addition to his sporting qualities, we also greatly valued his character, his composure and his trust. You are able to have informed discussions with Jonas about topics outside of football. He never forgot his roots and truly exemplified the values of our team. He will always be welcome within the team, even after his playing days are over. I wish him all the best for his future, both at 1. FC Köln and personally.”

An unforgettable penalty against Italy

“We respect Jonas’ decision,” said Horst Heldt, sporting director at 1. FC Köln. “To make this decision on his own shows how decisive and courageous our captain is. All of us at FC are proud that his years of consistent performances at FC led him to the national team, where he became a key player under Jogi Löw.”

Jonas Hector made his debut for Germany on 24th November, 2014. He went on to be capped 43 times for Germany, scoring three goals. His most memorable goal was likely his game-winning penalty against Italy in the quarterfinals of EURO 2016. Hector also took part in the 2017 Confederations Cup as well as the 2018 World Cup. He featured in four of five matches at the 2017 Confederations Cup. Hector’s final appearance for Germany was in the 6-1 win against Northern Ireland in a EURO qualifier on 19th November 2019.

created by dfb/mmc