Joachim Löw: “When the tournament starts, we’ll be ready”

Six days before the World Cup in Russia gets underway, the Germany national team won their final friendly. In Leverkusen’s Bay-Arena, Die Mannschaft beat Saudi Arabia 2-1. We noted the post-match reaction.

Joachim Löw: “We’ll continue to improve and, when the tournament starts, we’ll be ready. I believe we started well. Our movement was good in the first half. In the second half, we rested on our laurels a bit. We missed too many chances and gave too many away. At the end, we even needed a bit of luck. Next week, we’ll out in a more dynamic and vibrant performance.”

Marco Reus: “There are no so-called minnows anymore. We didn’t play well in some areas. We were vulnerable on the counter. The gaps were simply too big. Like we’ve said, we’re a team that performs at tournaments and we’ll be ready.”

Manuel Neuer: “We’re in good physical shape. We started the game well but gave the ball away too often. We want to make a clear goalscoring opportunity out of every chance. We lacked a coolness in front of goal. Sometimes we have to let the ball do the work. We hope that we have enough quality to have a good tournament.”

Sami Khedira: “When a World Cup is on the horizon, results do matter. In the first half, we were excellent. In the second half, we lost out shape. We have to pick ourselves up and prepare for the tournament. We have a lot of potential and want to show it in Russia.”

Toni Kroos: “You saw what we wanted to do but not everything came off tonight. We should have scored more than twice. We gave a relatively poor opponent too many chances. We’ll work on that. We’ll give everything in the tournament. I think we can have a good tournament.”