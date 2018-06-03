Joachim Löw: "We won't get worked up about it."

Joachim Löw was far from happy with his side’s performance in the 2-1 friendly loss to Austria on Saturday, but was happy to see Manuel Neuer back in goal. Looking ahead to the World Cup in Russia, however, and Löw was less concerned. Here’s what the Die Mannschaft coach made of Saturday night’s defeat.

Question: How frustrated are you about the defeat to Austria?

Joachim Löw: I am annoyed, particularly about the way we lost. I cannot remember the last time I saw a defeat so self-inflicted before.

Question: What angers you the most?

Löw: We lost the ball so much. We went into a rut after half time and never came out of it. We let them back into the game. Normally when we take the lead we are good at making the opponents chase. Then we seemed to get tired and we could have wrapped the game up earlier.

Question: Why was that the case this time?

Löw: Nobody was quite on the ball with the opportunities. We started giving the ball away and that allwed them to grown into the game. It did not plan out how we had talked about. There were mistakes and certain things were lacking.

Question: Are you worried with the World Cup just around the corner?