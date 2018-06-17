Joachim Löw: "We need to start playing to our strengths again"

It wasn’t the start to the World Cup the defending champions were hoping for in Russia. Germany were beaten 1-0 by Mexico in their opening group game in Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium. DFB.de gathered the reaction after the match.

JOACHIM LÖW: “We’re obviously disappointed to have lost. Losing the opener is unfamiliar territory for us. We need to accept the situation though – there’s still a long way to go. We didn’t play well in the first half; we gave the ball away a lot and our build-up play wasn’t at the level the team and I expect. Mexico sat deep after the break and they’re incredible quick on the counter and we had to do a lot of chasing back. We have to try and get more shots off, then we won’t run into as many problems. The mindset was right, but we didn’t get into the game properly and were then on the back foot. We need to start playing to our strengths again. I’m convinced that we will show a reaction.”

TONI KROOS: “We couldn’t break Mexico down in the first half. We improved in the second 45; Mexico were a little more tired and gave us a bit more space. We had enough chances to score at least one goal, but when you give the ball away as much as we did, it’s hard to get a goal. We’re obviously under pressure now. We need to get six points from our remaining two games.”

MATS HUMMELS: “It wasn’t easy today. Unfortunately, we played a lot like we did in the friendly against Saudi Arabia. We gave the ball away too easily and our structure wasn’t always right. Mexico deserved to win because we made it too easy for them, and they countered us ruthlessly. It’s good to get a shot across the bows, but now we have to go out and win the next two games. I fully expect us to show a different side against Sweden and South Korea.”

OLIVER BIERHOFF: “We didn’t do enough. We tried to turn things around after the break, but we weren’t incisive enough. It’s frustrating and wasn’t good enough for a World Cup opener. Now we know how hard it is as reigning champions and we need to deliver a response in the next game. We may have a difficult route ahead, and we have to accept that, but my thoughts for now are on the Sweden game. We need to stay fully focused and address the necessary issues so we can get the job done convincingly against Sweden.”