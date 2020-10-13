Joachim Löw: “We battled hard“

Germany missed the chance to make it back-to-back wins in their fourth Nations League game of the season, drawing 3-3 with Switzerland in what was a landmark 100th game for Toni Kroos. We gathered the reaction from Cologne after the match.

Joachim Löw: It was a very high-intensity game. Both sides took a lot of risks, but there were also several mistakes. We started the game poorly, but we showed real character to come back, which was good to see. We made a number of mistakes in defence though. Our plan was to play with a certain element of risk, but we need to fix those errors. We battled hard to get back into the game. You can learn a lot from setbacks. We need to improve our communication and instructions. When we go to the EUROs, our aim is to get as far as possible, but reaching the semi-finals is the minimum goal. This team has a lot of potential. We need to correct a few things, but then I think there’s plenty to be excited about.

Toni Kroos: The problem was the first ten or 15 minutes when we went behind. We improved our football after that. We’re still not happy with the point; our aim is to be winning games like that. It was obviously a special match for me – reaching 100 caps is a nice milestone, but anyone who knows me that that getting results and winning titles is more important than racking up appearances. I have played with a lot of great footballers and people over the years. Hopefully we can kick on from that success with this current team.

Kai Havertz: We came back after several setbacks and showed some character. We’re in the middle of a process and we’re a young side. We won’t allow ourselves to be knocked off course and we will carry on as we are. We need to defend better, but there were plenty of positives on show tonight.

Joshua Kimmich: You could tell that we had worked on things for today’s game. We wanted to bring some real energy to the pitch. We should have defended better for the goals, but it was a different performance to the one against Ukraine. We had the right mentality tonight. I don’t want to sugercoat things, but it was a step in the right direction. We need to bring our qualities onto the pitch more in the coming games.

Manuel Neuer: We would have liked to win today. We conceded too many goals for sure, but got going after a while and had control of the game. There were good things about our performance. We didn’t give up and we’ll look ahead now. We want to win both games in the next break.

