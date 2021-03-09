Joachim Löw to step down as Germany head coach after EUROs

Joachim Löw will end his tenure as national coach after the European Championship in the summer of 2021. The national coach asked to end his contract, which was originally set to run until the 2022 World Cup, immediately after the conclusion of the European Championship tournament, a decision which was agreed to by the German Football Association (DFB).

"I'm absolutely sure about taking this step and do so full of pride and with immense gratitude, but at the same time still with great motivation as far as the upcoming European Championship tournament is concerned," said Joachim Löw. "Proud because it is something very special and an honour for me to represent my country. And because I have been able to work with the country's best footballers for almost 17 years and support them in their development. We've experienced great triumphs and painful defeats with them, but above all many wonderful and magical moments - not only winning the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. I am and remain grateful to the DFB, which has always provided me and the team with an optimal working environment."

The 61-year-old national coach, who joined the national team as an assistant to Jürgen Klinsmann in summer 2004, and has been head coach since August 1, 2006, says, "for the upcoming European Championship, I still absolute will as well as great energy and ambition. I will do my best to be successful at this tournament and bring great joy to our fans. I know that the whole team feels the same way."

Keller: “Jogi is one of the greatest coaches in world football”

DFB President Fritz Keller says, "I have great respect for Joachim Löw's decision. The DFB knows what it has in Jogi, he is one of the greatest coaches in world football. Jogi Löw has shaped German football like no other over the years and helped it achieve the highest standing on the international stage. Not only because of his sporting achievements, but also because of his empathy and humanity. The fact that he informed us about his decision at an early stage is very respectable. In doing so, he is giving us at the DFB the time needed to appoint his successor with calmness and a sense of proportion."

Oliver Bierhoff, Director of National Teams and DFB Academy, explained, "Joachim Löw and I have worked closely together for almost 17 years. We have been able to experience so much together and come through so much together. It's a special relationship that above all is shaped by absolute trust. Under Jogi, the national team once again stood for enjoying the game and attractive, attacking football. This team and players have developed incredibly under him. I regret that we will go separate ways professionally after the EUROs. Personally, we will remain close. However, I'm not thinking about that at the moment, particularly as I know that Jogi's full concentration and energy in the coming weeks and months will be focused solely on preparing for the European Championship. We will continue to be united by a great common goal in the summer."

