Joachim Löw: “It was a fantastic time”

As he says his goodbyes ahead of the World Cup qualifier against Liechtenstein in Wolfsburg, former Germany coach Joachim Löw has written a few words to his former colleagues and his fans.

Dear players, the team behind the team, the DFB, and all the fans,

Thank you so much for allowing me to be a part of our national team for the last 17 years. It was a fantastic time for which I will always be thankful.

There is nothing better than being able to represent your country in sport. We’ve celebrated the victories together, and consoled each other after defeats and disappointments. Together, we reached the heights we always wanted to reach, a place we always dreamed of being: Together, we became world champions.

When I look back on everything now, with a bit of distance, I don’t just see that golden World Cup trophy. Rather, I see so many faces, ones I connect with fantastic memories, ones who I have had experiences with that will stay with me forever. I see friendships which have stood the tests of time, and tournaments and those unique experiences we have shared. These things have shaped us – not just on the pitch, but also our lives.

Our new start with Hansi Flick has been a fantastic success, with five wins in five games. I truly wish him and his team all the best, with lots of exciting and successful tournaments with our national team. You’ve earned it. I will remain your biggest fan.

Thank you for everything, Germany! The pleasure was all mine.

Jogi Löw