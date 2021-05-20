Joachim Löw announces his squad for EURO 2020

Germany national team coach Joachim Löw has announced his 26-man squad for EURO 2020. After two friendlies against Denmark (2nd June, 21:00 CEST in Innsbruck) and Latvia (7th June, 20:45 CEST in Düsseldorf), Germany will kick off their EURO 2020 campaign in Munich versus France (15th June, 21:00 CEST). The second group game is against the current holders, Portugal (19th June, 18:00 CEST), before finishing off Group F with another match at the Allianz Arena against Hungary (23rd June, 21:00 CEST).

The tournament is being held in 11 cities across Europe, including Munich, which will host one quarterfinal. The semi-finals and final will be played at Wembley in London, with the final scheduled for 11th July (21:00 CEST).

The squad

Goalkeepers: Bernd Leno (Arsenal), Manuel Neuer (FC Bayern), Kevin Trapp (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Defenders: Matthias Ginter (Borussia Mönchengladbach), Robin Gosens (Atalanta), Christian Günter (SC Freiburg), Marcel Halstenberg (RB Leipzig), Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund), Lukas Klostermann (RB Leipzig), Robin Koch (Leeds United), Antonio Rüdiger (Chelsea), Niklas Süle (FC Bayern)

Midfielders/Attackers: Emre Can (Borussia Dortmund), Serge Gnabry, Leon Goretzka (both FC Bayern), Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City), Kai Havertz (Chelsea), Jonas Hofmann (Borussia Mönchengladbach), Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern), Toni Kroos (Real Madrid), Thomas Müller, Jamal Musiala (both FC Bayern), Florian Neuhaus (Borussia Mönchengladbach), Leroy Sané (FC Bayern), Kevin Volland (AS Monaco), Timo Werner (Chelsea)

created by mmc/dr