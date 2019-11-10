Joachim Löw and Robert Enke’s widow lay a wreath on ten-year anniversary

The widow of Robert Enke, Teresa, was joined by Die Mannschaft head coach Joachim Löw in Empede today to lay a memorial wreath at the grave of the former Germany goalkeeper. The word “Unforgotten” was written on a ribbon attached to the wreath.

“The support I have received in recent days means a great deal to me, as well as to the Robert Enke Foundation,” said Teresa Enke. “Depression is an illness and it is treatable.”

Sunday marked the tenth anniversary of Robert Enke’s death. The goalkeeper suffered from multiple bouts of severe depression during his time as a goalkeeper at FC Barcelona and later Hannover 96. Despite undergoing psychotherapy, Enke took his own life at just 32 years of age. Together with the DFB, the DFL and Hannover 96, Teresa Enke founded the Robert Enke Foundation in 2010. As chairwoman, she works to make sure that people suffering from depression get the help they need.

Under the hashtag #gedENKEminute, a campaign was run in football grounds across the country – from the Bundesliga to the Kreisliga – with a minute’s silence held in memory of Robert Enke and to raise awareness for tackling depression.

created by mmc/mh