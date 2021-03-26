Löw: "The midfield looked very good and were key for us."

Joachim Löw: “A dynamic and energetic start”

Germany started their World Cup qualifying campaign with a 3-0 win over Iceland. In an interview, head coach Joachim Löw speaks about the midfield performance, Emre Can taking up a new role and the team’s message in support of human rights.

Question: Mr. Löw, how pleased are you with the way the World Cup qualifying campaign has begun?

Joachim Löw: It was a very dynamic, energetic start. We wanted to announce our intentions right from the start. The team did well at this during the opening phases, with lots of movement and quick passes. Overall, we can be pleased with the performance. We didn’t look to attack as often in the second half. Overall, the team looked very engaged, focused and alert.

Question: How do you rate the performance of your midfield?

Löw: The midfield looked very good. All three players were confident on the ball and made themselves available as options. That was key for us, and had a positive impact on our game.

Question: Is it even possible to think of playing Joshua Kimmich at right back anymore?

Löw: There are several different formations. We would have to think about that in May again.

Question: Will Toni Kroos have to worry about losing his spot now, and would there even be room for Thomas Muller in the side?

Löw: Why should Toni Kroos have to worry about losing his spot? He’s a world-class player, who improves our game. I’ll answer the second question when we announce our squad in May.

Question: The positive Covid-19 test ahead of the games was a shock. How was it for you?

Löw: Things were a bit hectic after we received the news. It threw off the entire schedule for the day. All our meetings were cancelled and every player had to stay in their room. We were only able to relax after all the tests had been completed. We have been on high alert since day one. We are being as disciplined as possible.

Question: Ahead of the game, the team delivered a clear message in support of human rights. Was this an important message for you to send?

Löw: Absolutely. It was meant to be a show of our support for human rights around the globe, no matter where. Of the values that we represent. It was a good and important message to showcase.

Question: After the unexpected absence of two players, Emre Can had to move back to left-back which is unusual for him. Why was he given that role over Philipp Max?

Löw: I knew that Emre is well-versed in how we play and brings a certain experience. He is more physical than Philipp Max. Having his experience and voice on the pitch was important of me, to make up for the absences.

created by dfb/asv