Japan and Senegal play out exciting 2-2 draw

Senegal took the lead twice this afternoon but were unable to capitalise as they drew 2-2 with Japan in Group H. Both teams now have four points heading into the group’s final game.

Sadio Mane scored the opener in the 12th minute before former Bochum and Frankfurt man Takashi Inui levelled the scoring. Moussa Wague restored Senegal’s late in the 71st minute but, ten minutes later, Keisuke Honda scored to make the game all square once more.

“It was a good game. We did all we could to win. We lacked a bit of luck. I think 2-2 is fair,” said Wague after the game.