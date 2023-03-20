Jamal Musiala out injured

Jamal Musiala will be absent from Germany's first two international games of the year.. The attacker, who plays for FC Bayern Munich, is set to leave the team’s training camp in Frankfurt today due to a hamstring strain.

“We all hoped that Jamal would be fit, because he has unique qualities,” said the head coach of the German national side Hansi Flick, who also ruled out calling up a replacement. “That’s why it’s a shame for everyone that he’s won’t be with us. We hope he is fit again as soon as possible and that he is back playing after the international matches.”

Recovery session open to the public in Frankfurt

Ahead of UEFA EURO 2024 in Germany, the DFB team will face Peru in Mainz on Saturday (25/3, 20:45 CET), before taking on Belgium in Cologne (28/3, 20:45 CEST). On Monday afternoon, preparations will start for the two international matches with a recovery session, since many players were in action for their club sides on Sunday, and this session will be open to the public.