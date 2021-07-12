Jakobs not travelling to the Olympics

Ismail Jakobs will not make the trip with the rest of the Germany squad to Tokyo for the Olympic Games due to signing for French side AS Monaco.

The Germany team, which now only has 18 players, met up today in Frankfurt am Main. They will head to Japan on Tuesday evening for a training camp in Wakayama. That time includes a friendly against Honduras on 17th July (10:00 CEST).

Stefan Kuntz’s side’s first group game is against Brazil in Yokohama on 22nd July (13:30 CEST).