Germany drew 2-2 against Mexico in their second game under Julian Nagelsmann. The new head coach can be pleased with how his team have developed after the 3-1 win over the USA on Saturday. After the draw in Philadelphia, he spoke about his team’s performance, summed up their trip to America and looked forward to the challenges ahead.

Question: Julian Nagelsmann, how do you sum up your trip to the USA after the 2-2 draw against Mexico?

Julian Nagelsmann: Definitely positively. I told the team in the dressing room that I’m convinced we’ll be successful. We did okay with some things, while other things weren’t as good. I wanted to get a feel for this team, because I didn’t know them before, and it was extremely positive. I know that we’ll be successful and I’m already looking forward to November. Then, it’ll be all about the defensive aspects.

Question: You’ve had ten days together with the team. What was your overall impression?

Nagelsmann: I’ve never coached a team before that’s done things so quickly. That makes me very optimistic. I was absolutely delighted, so I don’t have any worries. I saw a complete unit, both in the hotel and on the pitch.

Question: Is defensive vulnerability still the biggest problem?

Nagelsmann: I’m certain that we have to look for perfection in attack. But we also want to try to allow fewer attacks against us. That’s the key. I wasn’t good at maths, but if we only allow three attacks, we’re less likely to concede goals than if we allow ten.

Question: Is that a structure or a personnel issue?

Nagelsmann: There are two different parts. The individual defending, which can be easily improved. We need more of a sense of responsibility. Then there are things in the group which you can’t address within a short time. And you also have to adapt to each opponent. That’s important and we’ll also need that in tournaments. But you have to train for that – I can’t demand it. Everything has to be in place before the tournament – and everything will all be in place by then.

Question: You’ve been playing Niklas Süle at right-back. Do the problems lie in the full-back positions, with a total of five players used?

Nagelsmann: I took that into account with Niklas and made him aware of that. We can’t not include him, because he’s one of the best players in his position in the Bundesliga. He’s only played 27 minutes in the last four league games, so he’s missing some rhythm. That’s not his fault. But he’ll now get some rhythm with us. Overall, I don’t see any problem positions. We have to find a pair who go well together. We’ve still got a bit of way to go, in defending across the whole field as well, not just in the backline.

Question: In November you face Turkey and Austria. How are you using the time up until then?

Nagelsmann: I’m thinking about how I can still manage to reach the lads. I don’t want to interfere with what the club coaches are doing, but I’ll still pick out some things that we’ll send to the players and discuss. They’ll get sent things that we want to see, so we can also move forward at times when we’re not seeing each other.

Question: What else is important to you?

Nagelsmann: We have to use every action to develop and try to win every game – and not just think about the big tournaments, in order to create the mood that we want in the dressing room, one where everyone comes and says: it’s fun to play in this team. I think everyone’s flying home with that feeling.

created by mmc/hm