"It's still hard to believe": Dzsenifer Marozsán after UCL victory

Germany international player Dzsenifer Marozsán has won the Champions League for the fifth time with Olympique Lyon. The 28-year-old’s side defeated VfL Wolfsburg 3-1 in the final. In an interview with DFB.de, Marozsán discusses her emotions during the match, the celebrations afterwards and the start of the French season this weekend.

DFB.de: Dzsenifer, it was only a short time ago, but has this great achievement sunk in yet?

Dzsenifer Marozsán: It’s actually still hard to believe. It’s definitely going to take a few days to come to terms with winning this fantastic fifth Champions League.

DFB.de: How did you find the match against VfL Wolfsburg?

Marozsán: In the first half we played really well and were rewarded with two goals. The second half was a little more difficult and Wolfsburg obviously applied some pressure with their goal, but we reacted well and deserved to win in the end in my opinion.

DFB.de: After they pulled one back, were you worried that they could turn the game around?

Marozsán: No, I wasn’t worried. But I knew that it made it a different game and that we had to be defensively strong and work really hard. That’s what we did.

DFB.de: What were the celebrations like afterwards?

Marozsán: We celebrated in style in the changing room. Unfortunately, I had to go to for a drug test so I was a little late to the party. After that, we caught a flight straight back to Lyon.

DFB.de: Looking back, what do you make of the tournament format of the Champions League?

Marozsán: I’ve got to say, I’m not a big fan of the format. I missed the home and away games. I obviously missed having the fans there too, and the atmosphere that they bring. With this format, every single game is like a final.

DFB.de: What will the next few days look like before the international fixture against Ireland on 19th September?

Marozsán: First, we’ve been given two days off. Then, from Wednesday, we’ll be preparing for our first game of the season this weekend against FC Paris. Unfortunately that means that there isn’t much time to enjoy our victory.

