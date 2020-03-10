to the site of our sponsor Mercedes Benz
    Italy withdraw from Algarve Cup final

    Following Italy’s withdrawal from the competition, Wednesday’s Algarve Cup final between Italy and Germany will not take place. According to the Italian Football Federation, the team needed to withdraw from the competition due to Italy's heightened entry restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus.

    “We would have liked to play the final, but can accept the decision made by the Italians,” said Germany women’s head coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg. “The current situation is difficult and we all need to stand together in order to weather these tough times.”

    Following the cancellation of Wednesday’s final, Germany will take part in a training session on Wednesday and return home as planned the next day. Only those players who will be in action with their respective clubs on the weekend will return home on Wednesday. Germany’s FLYERALARM Bundesliga

