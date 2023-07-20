"It would be an honor to host the Women's World Cup in 2027"

Diehm: "We are very happy and excited to be part of the tournament and that we started well."

Marie Detruyer, Rosa van Gool and Vanessa Diehm lead their teams from Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany as captains at the Women’s Under-19 EURO in Belgium (18th-30th July). In an interview, they spoke about their goals for the tournament and about what role the Women’s World Cup in 2027 is already playing for them, as the RBFA, KNVB and DFB have applied to host the World Cup – with the slogan Breaking New Ground.

DFB.de: How excited are you that the Women’s Under-19 EUROs have finally started and what are your personal goals and those of your team for the tournament?

Marie Detruyer: For us as the Belgian team, it is obviously very special to play this tournament in our home country. We are very motivated and will do everything on the pitch to play a successful EURO for our fans. We want to play good football, inspire people and show everyone, what we are capable of. I hope that many spectators will come to the stadiums and that many people will watch our games from home.

Vanessa Diehm: It has been a long way through the two qualification rounds in November 2022 and April 2023. We are very happy and excited to be part of the tournament and that we started well. When you take part in a European Championship as an athlete, it is clear that you would then most like to win the tournament. But first of all, we are focused on the group stage and want to reach the semi-finals to qualify for the FIFA Under-20 World Cup next year.

Rosa van Gool: We had a very good preparation and I am really excited that the EUROs have finally started. Our big goal is, of course, to win the trophy, just like everybody else. But we will work step by step and always focus on the next game. Like Marie and Vanessa, I will do my best to be a good leader for our team on and off the pitch. It is an honor to represent my country as team captain.

DFB.de: Another major tournament is the Women’s World Cup in 2027, which could be hosted in Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany. What would it mean to you if this tournament was held in your home country?

Vanessa Diehm: It would be an honor for our three countries to host the World Cup in 2027. As a player, not only is it something special to play such a huge tournament in your home country, but also for all the fans. That could create a great atmosphere and would be a great sign for women’s football in Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany and for young girls and boys, too, to inspire them to start playing football themselves.

Marie Detruyer: Same goes for Belgium. To have the Women’s World Cup 2027 in our country would be another big step forward in the development of women’s football.

Rosa van Gool: I can only agree with you two. It would be a great opportunity to show the world how much women’s football has been developing and still does – also in our three home countries.

DFB.de: To what extent is the Women’s World Cup in 2027 a goal that you are already working towards and do you see the EUROs now as a stage to show your talents?

Rosa van Gool: Of course, it would be a dream come true to play for my country at a World Cup, even more if it was hosted in the Netherlands, Belgium and Germany. For now, I just want to play a good WU19 EURO and be successful with the team.

Marie Detruyer: Right now, I am focused on the WU19 EURO, of course. But as Rosa mentioned, to represent your home country at a World Cup, especially with Belgium as a potential co-host, would be amazing. The tournament now is a great chance for all of us to show our potential.

Vanessa Diehm: I am also thinking step by step. First I want to play a good WU19EURO with the team. Especially after our group stage exit at the tournament last year, we want to show what we are capable of. And after that, we will see what the future brings.

created by mmc/asv