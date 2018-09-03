“It is important to put down a marker” as national team arrive in Munich

The national team will play their first fixtures of the 2018/19 season. The 22 players met in Munich at midday on Monday and arrived at the team hotel at 1:00PM. The first training session took place at 5:30PM at FC Bayern München’s training ground. The focus is on Thursday’s game against world champions France, which will be played at a sold-out Allianz-Arena in front of 67,485 spectators. The fans will want to see Die Mannschaft show lots of passion in their performance.

The first player to arrive was Borussia Dortmund’s Marco Reus. The attacker waited outside the hotel before the check-in time, and spent time speaking to the media. “We have two important games coming up. It is important to put down a marker when playing against the world champions and we can show that we are once again a force to be reckoned with,” said Reus.

Draxler: “This is an opportunity for us”

Paris St. Germain’s Julian Draxler and Timo Werner of RB Leipzig also spoke about the upcoming challenges. “We are responsible so this is an opportunity for us. We are all really up for it.” Werner explains, “We are now the hunters, instead of being the hunted. I am delighted to be given the chance to contribute and help us to come good again.”

Several players, as well as national team coach Joachim Löw, signed autographs. The team also made time to take photographs with fans upon arrival. Jonas Hector of 1. FC Köln will not be an option for the upcoming games as the 28-year-old is not part of the squad that travelled to Munich. “I spoke to Jonas Hector about the situation just before the international break,” said Löw. He also added, “We need players that are fit, ready and can give everything in these two important games. Jonas told me that he does not feel like he can perform to the highest level at the moment.” The defender will use the international break to recuperate and will train individually during the week.