Iran overcome Morocco with second World Cup victory in history

Wild celebrations followed Iran’s second victory in their World Cup history after a last-minute own goal gave them hope of reaching the last 16. In their fifth World Cup campaign, they managed to beat “Team Melli” Morocco 1-0.

An own goal from FC St. Pauli’s Aziz Bouhaddouz (90’+5) decided the game in front of 62,548 fans in St. Petersburg and gave Iran their first World Cup win since 21st June 1998. In France, the Middle-Eastern team claimed a historic 2-1 victory against the USA. However, the Iranians still missed out on the knockout stages and have failed to get through their group at every attempt since.

Morocco next face European Champions Portugal on Wednesday (14:00 CEST) in Moscow, whilst Iran line up against 2010 World Champions Spain that evening (20:00 CEST).