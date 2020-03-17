Internationals for March and April called off

UEFA has today confirmed that the upcoming international matches for Germany’s senior men’s, women’s and U21 squads have all been called off due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

On Friday afternoon, the city of Nuremberg had already called off Germany’s international against Italy, scheduled for 31st March 2020. UEFA has since confirmed that the match against Spain, scheduled for 26th March 2020, will also not take place. “The recent developments over the last weeks and months have certainly played on my mind a lot,” said head coach Joachim Löw. “At the same time, however, I can feel how people are treating each other with more respect and concern in the midst of this difficult situation. I have the sense that this feeling of mutual respect is once again at the forefront. We need to take steps to ensure the health and well-being of all people, something that also applies to football. As a result, there is no alternative and also no question that postponing the EUROs and calling off the upcoming internationals is the right decision.”

UEFA has also called off the EURO qualification matches for Germany's women's team, scheduled for 11th April against Ireland in Münster and 14th April in Montenegro. The Algarve Cup had already been disrupted by the Coronavirus pandemic, with the final in Portugal between Italy and Germany not taking place as planned.

Voss-Tecklenburg: "Health is the biggest priority"

"There is no alternative, and the decision is the right one, given the current situation," said women's head coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg. "The biggest priority in this trying time is protecting both society and the health of every individual. We all need to stick together and show solidarity, while also acting prudently."

UEFA’s proposed cancellations also affect two international matches for the Germany U21s. Both the friendly against Austria on 26th March in Braunschweig and the European qualifier against Wales in Magdeburg on 31st March have been called off. “We welcome UEFA’s decision, which comes as no surprise to us,” said Stefan Kuntz. “At the moment, football should be taking a back seat. The top priority for everyone is getting this virus under control. If we can think about football at some later date, then we will have overcome the worst.”

The DFB had already cancelled all youth national team games in cooperation with the other national football associations.

Information regarding ticket returns

Fans who have purchased their tickets from an official DFB ticket office must return their tickets to the same office that they bought it from. The ticket price will be refunded in line with the terms and conditions. Booking and shipping fees will not be refunded.

All tickets that have been purchased through the DFB’s official online shops or call centres have been automatically rescinded and do not need to be returned. The buyer will receive credit for the price of the ticket and will be informed via email. Likewise, booking and shipping fees will also not be refunded.

All fans who have purchased their tickets from unauthorised vendors are not entitled to a refund from the DFB and must contact the respective seller. Tickets in circulation are invalid. The free use of public transport on the respective match days is also no longer valid.

created by dfb/mmc