to the site of our sponsor Mercedes Benz
News

    International opener on 20th March against Serbia

    The dates and opponents for international games in 2019 have been confirmed. The national team will play against Serbia on the 20th March 2019 (20:45 CET). The teams will meet in Wolfsburg’s Volkswagen Arena (capacity 27,000 for international games).

    Four days later, Joachim Löw’s team will meet the Netherlands in Amsterdam for a European qualifier on 24th March 2019. The locations for the other home games should be decided at the end of January by the DFB board.

    International schedule 2019

    • 20th March: Germany - Serbia in Wolfsburg

    • 24th March: Netherlands - Germany

    • 8th June: Belarus - Germany

    • 11 June: Germany – Estonia

    • 6th September: Germany – Netherlands

    • 9th September: Northern Ireland – Germany

    • 9th or 10th October: open

    • 13th October: Estonia – Germany

    • 16th November: Germany – Belarus

    • 19th November: Germany – Northern Ireland

    created by mmc/mf
    ###more###

    The dates and opponents for international games in 2019 have been confirmed. The national team will play against Serbia on the 20th March 2019 (20:45 CET). The teams will meet in Wolfsburg’s Volkswagen Arena (capacity 27,000 for international games).

    Four days later, Joachim Löw’s team will meet the Netherlands in Amsterdam for a European qualifier on 24th March 2019. The locations for the other home games should be decided at the end of January by the DFB board.

    International schedule 2019

    • 20th March: Germany - Serbia in Wolfsburg

    • 24th March: Netherlands - Germany

    • 8th June: Belarus - Germany

    • 11 June: Germany – Estonia

    • 6th September: Germany – Netherlands

    • 9th September: Northern Ireland – Germany

    • 9th or 10th October: open

    • 13th October: Estonia – Germany

    • 16th November: Germany – Belarus

    • 19th November: Germany – Northern Ireland

    ###more###
    Info Tool
    • Date
      21.12.2018 13:14
    • Categories
    • Tags
    • Functions
    • Share
    Popular News
    No news available.
    Latest Videos