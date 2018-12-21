International opener on 20th March against Serbia

The dates and opponents for international games in 2019 have been confirmed. The national team will play against Serbia on the 20th March 2019 (20:45 CET). The teams will meet in Wolfsburg’s Volkswagen Arena (capacity 27,000 for international games).
Four days later, Joachim Löw’s team will meet the Netherlands in Amsterdam for a European qualifier on 24th March 2019. The locations for the other home games should be decided at the end of January by the DFB board.
International schedule 2019
• 20th March: Germany - Serbia in Wolfsburg
• 24th March: Netherlands - Germany
• 8th June: Belarus - Germany
• 11 June: Germany – Estonia
• 6th September: Germany – Netherlands
• 9th September: Northern Ireland – Germany
• 9th or 10th October: open
• 13th October: Estonia – Germany
• 16th November: Germany – Belarus
• 19th November: Germany – Northern Ireland
